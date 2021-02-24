StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Calisen said its the court hearing to sanction its impending £1.43 billion takeover was pushed back to 15 March from 18 February, owing to the current pandemic.
The scheme sanctions was expected to come into effect on 12 March, with shares to be delisted on 15 March. The long stop date for the acquisition was 30 September 2021.
At 8:06am: [LON:CLSN] Calisen PLC share price was 0p at 178.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
