StockMarketWire.com - Mortgage services provider LSL Property Services said it had continued to deliver 'strong' financial performance throughout the first seven weeks of 2021, building on the positive trading in 2020.
Each of its three divisions reported growth in underlying operating profits in January 2021. Financial Services, surveying, and estate agency, all reported profit in January that was ahead of the prior-year periods in both both 2019 and 2020.
LSL also secured a new £90 million banking facility, with a maturity date of May 2024, arranged on competitive terms, to replace the previous £100 million facility that was due to mature in May 2022.
The company said it would reinstate guidance when it releases full year results before the end of April, amid ongoing speculation as to whether there would be any significant impact of the ending of the Stamp Duty Land Tax holiday, due to end on 31 March 2021.
At 8:11am: [LON:LSL] LSL Property Services PLC share price was 0p at 214p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: