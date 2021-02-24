StockMarketWire.com - Online competitions provider Best of the Best said it was no longer up for sale after deciding to focus on making progress under its existing strategy as momentum continued in the third quarter.
Trading in the third quarter to 31 January 2021 had continued in line and the company reiterated the guidance that it remained on track to outperform its previous management expectations.
The cash balances remained in excess of £10 million following the payment of the special dividend totalling £3.75 million on 5th February 2021.
On the 17 June, the company adopted a "formal sale process" mechanism, but after talks with a number of interested parties, the company concluded that it was in shareholders' best interests to 'focus on the continuing growth of the business under its existing strategy.'
With the conclusion of the review process, the company said it was no longer in an offer period.
