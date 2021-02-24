StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Power Metal Resources said it had exercised an option to acquire the Coco East property located on the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt in north-western Ontario, Canada.
Coco Eastwas the second of four gold exploration properties upon which the company had an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest.
The decision was made following completion of due diligence and came after McKellar option exercise announced 18 February.
At 8:37am: [LON:POW] share price was 0p at 1.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: