Mining group Power Metal Resources said it had exercised an option to acquire the Coco East property located on the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt in north-western Ontario, Canada.

Coco Eastwas the second of four gold exploration properties upon which the company had an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest.

The decision was made following completion of due diligence and came after McKellar option exercise announced 18 February.




