StockMarketWire.com - Cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain said its shares would begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, under the ticker symbol "ARBKF".
Argo had upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market. The OTCQX Market was designed for established, investor-focused US and international companies.
At 9:12am: [LON:ARB] Argo Blockchain Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 8.18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
