StockMarketWire.com - Packaging group Mondi said it had appointed Sue Clark and Dame Angela Strank as independent non-executive directors.
Clarke had worked at SABMiller, where she was corporate affairs director and was currently a senior director at Imperial Brands.
Strank had previously been chief scientist and head of downstream technology at BP.
At 9:21am: [LON:MNDI] Mondi PLC share price was 0p at 1698.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
