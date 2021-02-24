StockMarketWire.com - Chesterfield Resources reported 'high grade' drill results from its its copper, gold, zinc and silver exploration project in Cyprus.
The company 'encountered high grades across four revenue metals and on two discrete targets, ... [and] the native copper intercepts are also indicative of a nearby deposit,' the company said.
The next objective was to locate nearby larger deposits of similar grade material to delineate a commercial discovery, it added.
Planning for the 2021 drill campaign was now advanced, with the percussion drilling programme, and three separate geophysics surveys, expected to commence in a few weeks' time.
At 9:58am: [LON:CHF] Chesterfield Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 9.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
