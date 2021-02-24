StockMarketWire.com - Fragrant Prosperity said it would expand its investment horizon to include the medicinal cannabis and CBD Wellness sectors.
The company said it would continue to focus on the financial services sector, which was its original focus when it listed on the London Stock Exchange.
'Given the international connections of the board, this has led to the Company being presented with a number of investment opportunities in the medicinal cannabis and CBD Wellness Sector both in the UK and overseas,' it added.
At 10:01am: [LON:FPP] Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Ltd share price was 0p at 1.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
