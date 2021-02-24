StockMarketWire.com - First team manager Neil Lennon has left Celtic with immediate effect.
John Kennedy is assuming the role of interim manager at the Scottish champions.
In a statement, the club said: "The club would like to thank Neil for his outstanding contribution during his time at Celtic as manager
Celtic are currently secondly in the Scottish Premiership, 18 points behind Rangers.
