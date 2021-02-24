StockMarketWire.com - First team manager Neil Lennon has left Celtic with immediate effect.

John Kennedy is assuming the role of interim manager at the Scottish champions.

In a statement, the club said: "The club would like to thank Neil for his outstanding contribution during his time at Celtic as manager

Celtic are currently secondly in the Scottish Premiership, 18 points behind Rangers.


At 1:15pm: [LON:CCP] Celtic PLC share price was 0p at 102.5p



