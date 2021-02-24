StockMarketWire.com - Proactis Holdings has won a contract with Denbighshire County Council (DCC) to provide its early payment service bePayd.
It is anticipated bePayd will be used to generate around 50,000 invoices per annum to around 3,000 suppliers with a spend value exceeding £100 million.
bePayd will enable suppliers to receive an automated notification of approved invoices with the option of accelerating payment before the pre-agreed contractual terms.
Proactis will fund the accelerated payment in exchange for a small discount paid by the supplier.
Proactis CEO Tim Sykes said: 'DCC is a long-standing and valued customer of Proactis and we are delighted that it has agreed to offer bePayd to its suppliers. We will now work closely with DCC to design and implement bePayd's roll-out and look forward to updating the market in line with progress.'
At 1:19pm: [LON:PHD] PROACTIS Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
