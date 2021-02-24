StockMarketWire.com - Avast has entered a strategic partnership with PMovil, a direct carrier billing and alternative payment provider in Latin America.
This will involve Avast's subscription-based solutions being available to over 400 million customers of PMovil worldwide.
As such, Avast will be able to reach more customers currently underserved by debit or credit cards.
Nick Viney, senior vice president of Avast's partner team, said: 'In both mature and emerging markets, as consumer awareness about security continues to improve in the post-pandemic era, we're pleased to add direct carrier billing to the roster of payment options we offer consumers.'
At 1:23pm: [LON:AVST] Avast PLC share price was 0p at 453p
