StockMarketWire.com - The NAV of the Riverstone Energy trust fell 38% in 2020, from £7.36 per share to £4.55 by 31st December.
The energy company investor suffered heavily from exposure to the oil market which crashed in 2020.
Earlier in the year shareholders denied a discontinuation resolution vote the management board had tried to pass.
As a result, in 2020 approximately $3.7 million in performance fees was not paid due to targets not being reached.
Chairman Richard Hayden said: 'Given disappointing REL performance, challenges facing the energy markets for the last six years, and events in 2020, restoring Shareholder confidence in REL remains a priority. The company has conviction in the modified investment programme, though improving performance will take time.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
