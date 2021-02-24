StockMarketWire.com - Oil engineering services provider has won an engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract from Saudi Aramco.
This will see Lamprell work on two offshore production deck modules and associated pipeline and subsea cables in Saudi Aramco's Marjan Field.
The Marjan Field is located in the Arabian Gulf, off Saudi Arabia's East Coast and is one of the largest oil and gas fields in the region.
Lamprell CEO Christopher McDonald said: 'Our team has been working closely with Saudi Aramco over the past few months and we look forward to strengthening our partnership through this project. Marjan is a strategic asset of global significance and we are honoured to play a role in its development.'
