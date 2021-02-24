StockMarketWire.com - FireAngel Safety Technology Group has won a contract to supply connected smoke, heat and carbon monoxide alarms to social housing in Scotland.
The contract, with an unnamed social housing provider, is worth £500,000 over the next 18 months.
FireAngel will supply approximately 4,000 properties with the group's wireless interlinked mains-powered and battery-powered smoke, heat and carbon monoxide alarms.
FireAngel CEO John Conoley said: 'Whilst activity levels in the market remain slightly uncertain due to COVID restrictions, this contract is further evidence of us delivering against our Connected Homes strategy and it is encouraging to see growing demand for our life-saving technology.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
