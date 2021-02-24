StockMarketWire.com - Computer vision, technology and AI platform company, Mirriad has appointed Kelsey Lynn Skinner as a non-executive director with immediate effect, joining the audit and remuneration committees.
With career experience with technology companies in both US and the UK, Ms Skinner studied engineering at Stanford University before joining a Palo Alto venture capital firm and quickly ascending to partner.
After 12 years in Silicon Valley and six US board roles, she relocated to London in 2012 and joined venture capital firm Touchstone Innovations (previously Imperial Innovations) which was later acquired by IP Group plc.
For the past nine years she has served as NED, chair and committee lead on a number of growing UK technology companies, contributing to strategic growth and value capture for shareholders and engaging US co-investors.
She replaces Dr Mark Reilly, who today announces his resignation from the board of directors after serving since 2017.
John Pearson, non-executive chairman at Mirriad, said: 'Kelsey is a great appointment for Mirriad. Her wealth of experience in Silicon Valley and in London aligns perfectly with the renewed technology focus that will define Mirriad as the in-content solution for a new era in audience engagement. We look forward to drawing on her impressive technology and strategic growth credentials as Mirriad seeks to deliver further long-term scale.
'On behalf of myself and the Board, I would also like to extend a huge thank you to Mark Reilly for his work and guidance to bring Mirriad to its current market-leading position.' Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: