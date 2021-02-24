StockMarketWire.com - The Bankers Investment Trust has declared a first interim dividend of 5.38p per share for the year ending October 31, 2021.
The dividend is payable on May 28, 2021 to shareholders registered on April 310, 2021. The Company's shares go ex-dividend on April 29, 2021.
At 2:16pm: [LON:BNKR] Bankers Investment Trust PLC share price was 0p at 1064p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
