Interim Result
01/03/2021 Craneware PLC (CRW)
02/03/2021 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)
02/03/2021 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)
02/03/2021 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)
02/03/2021 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
02/03/2021 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
04/03/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
08/03/2021 Abcam PLC (ABC)
08/03/2021 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)
09/03/2021 (ABDX)
09/03/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
11/03/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
11/03/2021 Volution Group PLC (FAN)
11/03/2021 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
16/03/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)
16/03/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
16/03/2021 Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (EYE)
16/03/2021 Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT)
16/03/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
Final Result
26/02/2021 Vr Education Holdings PLC (VRE)
26/02/2021 Rsa Insurance Group PLC (RSA)
26/02/2021 Avation PLC (AVAP)
26/02/2021 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
26/02/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
26/02/2021 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
26/02/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
01/03/2021 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
01/03/2021 Seplat Petroleum Dev Company Plc (SEPL)
01/03/2021 Globaldata PLC (DATA)
01/03/2021 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)
01/03/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
01/03/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)
01/03/2021 Quartix Holdings PLC (QTX)
01/03/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
01/03/2021 Reach PLC (RCH)
01/03/2021 Mti Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE)
01/03/2021 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
01/03/2021 Afc Energy PLC (AFC)
02/03/2021 Signature Aviation PLC (SIG)
02/03/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
02/03/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
02/03/2021 Weir Group PLC (WEIR)
02/03/2021 Rotork PLC (ROR)
02/03/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
02/03/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
02/03/2021 Uniphar PLC (UPR)
02/03/2021 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
02/03/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
02/03/2021 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
03/03/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
03/03/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)
03/03/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
03/03/2021 Nichols PLC (NICL)
03/03/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
03/03/2021 Getbusy PLC (GETB)
04/03/2021 Franchise Brands PLC (FRAN)
04/03/2021 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)
04/03/2021 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
04/03/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
04/03/2021 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
04/03/2021 Tyman PLC (TYMN)
04/03/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
04/03/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
04/03/2021 William Hill PLC (WMH)
04/03/2021 Entain PLC (ENT)
04/03/2021 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
04/03/2021 Hutchison China Meditech Limited (HCM)
04/03/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
04/03/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
04/03/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
04/03/2021 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)
04/03/2021 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
05/03/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
05/03/2021 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG)
08/03/2021 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
08/03/2021 Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE)
08/03/2021 Clarkson PLC (CKN)
08/03/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
08/03/2021 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)
08/03/2021 Pearson PLC (PSON)
08/03/2021 Rhi Magnesita N.V. (RHIM)
09/03/2021 Lsl Property Services PLC (LSL)
09/03/2021 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)
09/03/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
09/03/2021 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)
09/03/2021 Vectura Group PLC (VEC)
09/03/2021 Tp Icap PLC (TCAP)
09/03/2021 Stv Group PLC (STVG)
09/03/2021 Keller Group PLC (KLR)
09/03/2021 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)
09/03/2021 M&G PLC (MNG)
09/03/2021 Itv PLC (ITV)
09/03/2021 Forterra PLC (FORT)
09/03/2021 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
09/03/2021 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
09/03/2021 Costain Group PLC (COST)
09/03/2021 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
09/03/2021 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)
09/03/2021 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
09/03/2021 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
10/03/2021 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
10/03/2021 Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM)
10/03/2021 Ip Group PLC (IPO)
10/03/2021 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
10/03/2021 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)
10/03/2021 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)
10/03/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)
10/03/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)
10/03/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
10/03/2021 Tullow Oil PLC (TLW)
10/03/2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
10/03/2021 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
10/03/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
10/03/2021 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
11/03/2021 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)
11/03/2021 Savills PLC (SVS)
11/03/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)
11/03/2021 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
11/03/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
11/03/2021 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
11/03/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
11/03/2021 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)
11/03/2021 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)
11/03/2021 Gresham House PLC (GHE)
11/03/2021 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd (OCI)
11/03/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
11/03/2021 Just Group PLC (JUST)
11/03/2021 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
12/03/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
16/03/2021 Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (BGS)
16/03/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
16/03/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
16/03/2021 Bango PLC (BGO)
16/03/2021 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)
16/03/2021 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
16/03/2021 Bakkavor Group PLC (BAKK)
16/03/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
16/03/2021 The Simplybiz Group PLC (SBIZ)
16/03/2021 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)
16/03/2021 Elementis PLC (ELM)
16/03/2021 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)
16/03/2021 Polypipe Group PLC (PLP)
16/03/2021 Greggs PLC (GRG)
16/03/2021 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)
16/03/2021 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
17/03/2021 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)
17/03/2021 Anpario PLC (ANP)
17/03/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)
17/03/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
17/03/2021 Kape Technologies PLC (KAPE)
17/03/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)
17/03/2021 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)
17/03/2021 Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)
AGM / EGM
26/02/2021 Nmcn PLC (NMCN)
26/02/2021 Falanx Group Limited (FLX)
01/03/2021 Gcm Resources PLC (GCM)
01/03/2021 Driver Group PLC (DRV)
02/03/2021 Mountfield Group PLC (MOGP)
02/03/2021 Jpmorgan Russian Securities PLC (JRS)
02/03/2021 Redx Pharma Plc (REDX)
02/03/2021 River And Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (RMMC)
03/03/2021 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)
03/03/2021 Property Franchise Group PLC (The) (TPFG)
03/03/2021 Gunsynd PLC (GUN)
04/03/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Plc (GV1O)
04/03/2021 Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC (EOG)
04/03/2021 Eco Animal Health Group PLC (EAH)
04/03/2021 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
04/03/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy Vct 2 Plc Ord 0.1p (GV2O)
05/03/2021 Avation PLC (AVAP)
05/03/2021 Argo Blockchain PLC (ARB)
05/03/2021 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
05/03/2021 Mila Resources Plc (MILA)
08/03/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
08/03/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
08/03/2021 Chamberlin PLC (CMH)
08/03/2021 Chrysalis Investments Limited (CHRY)
09/03/2021 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)
09/03/2021 Ecofin Global Utilities And Infrastructure Trust PLC (EGL)
10/03/2021 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)
10/03/2021 Union Jack Oil PLC (UJO)
10/03/2021 Blackrock Income And Growth Investment Trust PLC (BRIG)
10/03/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
10/03/2021 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)
10/03/2021 Northamber PLC (NAR)
10/03/2021 Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC (INSP)
10/03/2021 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
11/03/2021 Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB)
11/03/2021 Vela Technologies PLC (VELA)
11/03/2021 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
12/03/2021 Autins Group PLC (AUTG)
15/03/2021 Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG)
15/03/2021 Hardide PLC (HDD)
16/03/2021 Starvest PLC (SVE)
16/03/2021 Blackrock Energy And Resources Income Trust PLC (BERI)
16/03/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
16/03/2021 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)
17/03/2021 Aura Energy Limited (AURA)
17/03/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
Trading Statement
26/02/2021 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)
09/03/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
Ex-Dividend
26/02/2021 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)
26/02/2021 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLC (PCGH)
26/02/2021 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)
26/02/2021 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)
26/02/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
26/02/2021 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)
26/02/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
26/02/2021 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)
26/02/2021 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
26/02/2021 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
26/02/2021 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)
26/02/2021 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)
26/02/2021 Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT)
26/02/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
26/02/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
26/02/2021 Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR)
26/02/2021 Alternative Income Reit PLC (AIRE)
26/02/2021 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)
26/02/2021 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)
26/02/2021 Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL)
26/02/2021 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
26/02/2021 Ecofin Global Utilities And Infrastructure Trust PLC (EGL)
26/02/2021 Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN)
26/02/2021 Aew UK Reit PLC (AEWU)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com