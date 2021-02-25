StockMarketWire.com - Mondi saw group revenue fall 8% in 2020, while pre-tax profits fell 30% when compared to the previous year.
In its results statement for the 12 months to December 31, 2020, the company reported an underlying EBITDA of €1,353 million, with margin of 20.3%.
Cash generation from operations for the company totalled €1,485 million for the period and it has increased its full year dividend by 5% to 60 euro cents per share.
Mondi said it had delivered against its 2020 Growing Responsibly sustainability commitments and set new ones, the Mondi Action Plan 2030 (MAP2030), its sustainability roadmap for the next 10 years.
The company said it is 'well-positioned with cost-advantaged asset base, strong balance sheet and unique portfolio of sustainable solutions'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: