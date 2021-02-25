StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Hikma Pharmaceuticals reported a rise in profit led by growth in its injectables business.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit rose to $558 million from $491 million last year and revenue to rise 6% to $2.34 billion.
Injectables revenue was increased by 9% to $977 million, while generics revenue was up 3% and branded up 5% to £613 million.
Looking to 2021, injectables revenue growth was forecast to grow in the mid-single digits, with core operating margin in the range of 37% to 38%; generics revenue in the range of $770 million to $810 million and branded revenue expected to grow in the mid-single digits in constant currency.
At 8:16am: [LON:HIK] Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC share price was 0p at 2659p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
