StockMarketWire.com - Serco Group has confirmed that Lynne Peacock replace John Rishton as senior independence director when he becomes chairman on April 21, 2021.
She was previously chief executive of Woolwich plc and National Australia Bank Limited's UK businesses and is senior independent director and chair of the remuneration committee of TSB Bank and a non-executive director and chair of the remuneration committee of Royal Mail.
Current chairman Sir Roy Gardner will step down from his role following the AGM on April 21, 2021.
Speaking about the appointment of Ms Peacock, he said: 'I would like to thank John personally for his support as the senior independent director and I would also like to welcome Lynne to the role of senior independent director when John becomes chairman, a position for which her considerable experience makes her well suited.'
At 8:44am: [LON:SRP] Serco Group PLC share price was 0p at 117.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: