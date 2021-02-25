StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapeutics developer, ReNeuron Group, has appointed Allenby Capital as joint corporate broker with immediate effect.
Allenby Capital will work alongside the company's existing nominated adviser and joint broker, Stifel Nicolaus Europe.
Michael Hunt, chief financial officer of ReNeuron, said the appointment 'will further broaden our investor outreach activities, particularly with regards to private client brokers and retail investors'.
At 9:37am: [LON:RENE] ReNeuron Group PLC share price was 0p at 95.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: