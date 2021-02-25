StockMarketWire.com - Agricultural supplies group, Wynnstay, has appointed Lewis Davies as environmental and sustainability manager.
The newly created role will see Mr Davies lead the ongoing development and implementation of Wynnstay's ESG strategy across the group.
He will also act as a representative for Wynnstay as the company works with its peers to promote increased sustainability throughout UK agriculture, including as a member of the sustainabiliy committee of the agrisupply industry's leading trade association, the Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC).
Having joined Wynnstay in 2014, Mr Davies has latterly been involved in the creation of Wynnstay's sustainability objectives, which encompass raw materials sourcing, waste management and energy efficiency as primary areas of focus.
His experience in sustainability is supported by specialist domain study at Harper Adams University, where he gained a post-graduate certificate in International Agri-Business and Food Chain Managment, with research projects focused on sustainability in UK farming.
Gareth Davies, CEO of Wynnstay Group, said: 'Our ESG programme is a key pillar in our growth strategy. As well as driving our own environmental and sustainability agenda within the group, we aim to support our customers with advice, products and services as they adapt to the new environmental and efficiency priorities set by the UK Agriculture Bill.'
At 9:46am: [LON:WYN] Wynnstay Group PLC share price was 0p at 315p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
