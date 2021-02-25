StockMarketWire.com - Global specialist recruitment business, Prime People has confirmed that Donka Zaneva-Todorinski will step down as the company's finance director with effect from March 31, 2021.
The company focuses on the recruitment of professional and technical staff working in the Real Estate & Built Environment and Technology and Digital & Data Analytics sectors.
Mrs Zaneva- Todorinski was appointed as FD in October 2015 and has served the Company diligently during a period of change, particularly through the turbulent period following the spread of the COVID-19 virus and subsequent lockdown.
At 9:52am: [LON:PRP] Prime People PLC share price was 0p at 47.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
