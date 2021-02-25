StockMarketWire.com - Supercapacitors and energy management systems company CAP-XX reported a wider loss in the first half of the year amid increased spending on its Murata project.
For the half-year ended 31 December 2020, the EBITDA loss was A$0.9 million, compared with a loss A$0.8 million last year.
Adjusted EBITDA profit was A$0.32 million compared to the corresponding half-year loss of A$(0.44 million, as revenue was up 10% to A$2.1 million.
The order book at the end of December 2020 was 75% higher than at the same time last year, thanks to rising demand from the internet of things related market segments.
'We enter the second half of the year with a strong order book and rising enquiry levels as we raise production levels at our newly installed manufacturing facility,' the company said.
