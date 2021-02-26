Interim Result
01/03/2021 Craneware PLC (CRW)
02/03/2021 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)
02/03/2021 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)
02/03/2021 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
02/03/2021 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
02/03/2021 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)
04/03/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
Final Result
01/03/2021 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
01/03/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
01/03/2021 Globaldata PLC (DATA)
01/03/2021 Mti Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE)
01/03/2021 Quartix Holdings PLC (QTX)
01/03/2021 Seplat Petroleum Dev Company Plc (SEPL)
01/03/2021 Reach PLC (RCH)
01/03/2021 Craneware PLC (CRW)
01/03/2021 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)
01/03/2021 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
01/03/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
01/03/2021 Afc Energy PLC (AFC)
01/03/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)
02/03/2021 Rotork PLC (ROR)
02/03/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
02/03/2021 Weir Group PLC (WEIR)
02/03/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
02/03/2021 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
02/03/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
02/03/2021 Signature Aviation PLC (SIG)
02/03/2021 Uniphar PLC (UPR)
02/03/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
02/03/2021 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
02/03/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
03/03/2021 Nichols PLC (NICL)
03/03/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
03/03/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)
03/03/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
03/03/2021 Getbusy PLC (GETB)
03/03/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
04/03/2021 Tyman PLC (TYMN)
04/03/2021 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)
04/03/2021 Franchise Brands PLC (FRAN)
04/03/2021 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
04/03/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
04/03/2021 William Hill PLC (WMH)
04/03/2021 Entain PLC (ENT)
04/03/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
04/03/2021 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
04/03/2021 Hutchison China Meditech Limited (HCM)
04/03/2021 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
04/03/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
04/03/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
04/03/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
04/03/2021 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
04/03/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
04/03/2021 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)
05/03/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
05/03/2021 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG)
AGM / EGM
01/03/2021 Gcm Resources PLC (GCM)
01/03/2021 Driver Group PLC (DRV)
02/03/2021 Jpmorgan Russian Securities PLC (JRS)
02/03/2021 Mountfield Group PLC (MOGP)
02/03/2021 Redx Pharma Plc (REDX)
02/03/2021 River And Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (RMMC)
03/03/2021 Property Franchise Group PLC (The) (TPFG)
03/03/2021 Gunsynd PLC (GUN)
03/03/2021 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)
04/03/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Plc (GV1O)
04/03/2021 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
04/03/2021 Eco Animal Health Group PLC (EAH)
04/03/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy Vct 2 Plc Ord 0.1p (GV2O)
04/03/2021 Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC (EOG)
05/03/2021 Avation PLC (AVAP)
05/03/2021 Mila Resources Plc (MILA)
05/03/2021 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
05/03/2021 Argo Blockchain PLC (ARB)
Ex-Dividend
04/03/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
04/03/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
04/03/2021 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)
04/03/2021 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)
04/03/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
04/03/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
04/03/2021 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)
04/03/2021 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
04/03/2021 Scottish American Investment Co. PLC (SAIN)
04/03/2021 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR)
04/03/2021 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
04/03/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
04/03/2021 Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC (BKG)
04/03/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
04/03/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
04/03/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
04/03/2021 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
04/03/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
04/03/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)
04/03/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
04/03/2021 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)
