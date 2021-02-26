StockMarketWire.com - Pets at Home Group has upgraded its full-year outlook after a strong performance in the fourth quarter.
Based on trading year-to-date, the company now anticipates full-year underlying pre-tax profit to be approximately £85 million, ahead of previous guidance of at least £77 million.
This figure includes the previously announced repayment of business rates relief of £28.9 million.
The company said: ‘Notwithstanding this challenging external environment, our performance over the last eight weeks has been ahead of expectations, with continued strong and broad-based growth across all channels and categories.’
At 8:15am: [LON:PETS] Pets AT Home Group PLC share price was 0p at 388.2p
