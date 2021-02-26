StockMarketWire.com - Cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain said it installed 4,500 Bitmain Antminer S19 and S19 pro miners Argo that it leased from Celsius Network in November 2020.
The new mining hardware has added approximately 430 petahash to the company's installed computing power and consumes approximately 15 megawatts of electricity.
At 8:32am: [LON:ARB] Argo Blockchain Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 8.18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
