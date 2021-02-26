StockMarketWire.com - Pubs and hotels business Fuller, Smith & Turner said Adam Councell would step down from his current position as finance director.

Councell decided to return to the services sector to take up a role with Marlowe in due course.

'The search for his replacement is underway and shareholders will be kept updated, as appropriate,' the company said.






At 8:44am: [LON:FSTA] Fuller Smith Turner PLC share price was 0p at 746p



