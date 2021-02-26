StockMarketWire.com - Exchange services group Aquis Exchange said it expected to deliver its maiden annual profit on better-than-expected performance supported by 'high levels' of trading.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, the company expects to report revenues of no less than £11.0 million, marginally ahead of market expectations, and its maiden full year pre and post-tax profit, a performance ahead of market expectations.
'Revenue growth has been driven in part by continued high levels of trading on Aquis Exchange alongside strong technology sales, with a number of clients having renewed licensing contracts at the end of the year, and a growth in data revenues,' the company said.
At 9:03am: [LON:AQX] Aquis Exchange Plc Ord 10p share price was 0p at 435p
