StockMarketWire.com - Silence Therapeutics said it will receive a $2 million research payment as part of its collaboration with Mallinckrodt.
The collaboration is focused on the development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics designed to inhibit or 'silence' the complement cascade, a group of proteins that are involved in the immune system and play a role in the development of inflammation.
Using Silence's proprietary mRNAi GOLD Platform, each target will be investigated before progressing into clinical development.
Mark Rothera, president and chief executiveof Silence Therapeutics, said: ‘Our expanding collaboration with Mallinckrodt highlights our commitment to maximize our mRNAi GOLD Platform through partnerships while also advancing our pipeline of wholly owned programs.
‘We believe the potential for our platform to target disease-associated genes in the liver is substantial and continue to see real promise in our siRNA therapies to treat complement-mediated disorders.’
At 9:23am: [LON:SLN] Silence Therapeutics PLC share price was 0p at 455p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: