StockMarketWire.com - Casting flagged an increase in raw materials that it said would not offset by rising prices until the next fiscal year.
Still, the results for the year are anticipated to be in line with market expectations, the company said.
The company while momentum in demand had continued, short-term demand schedules have been tempered slightly as OEMs seek to manage supply constraints amid a shortage in semiconductor chips.
The group intends to announce its results for the year ending 31 March 2021 on 16 June 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
