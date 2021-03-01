Interim Result
02/03/2021 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)
02/03/2021 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)
02/03/2021 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)
02/03/2021 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
02/03/2021 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
04/03/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
08/03/2021 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)
08/03/2021 Abcam PLC (ABC)
09/03/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
09/03/2021 (ABDX)
Final Result
02/03/2021 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
02/03/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
02/03/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
02/03/2021 Uniphar PLC (UPR)
02/03/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
02/03/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
02/03/2021 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
02/03/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
02/03/2021 Signature Aviation PLC (SIG)
02/03/2021 Rotork PLC (ROR)
02/03/2021 Weir Group PLC (WEIR)
03/03/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
03/03/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
03/03/2021 Nichols PLC (NICL)
03/03/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
03/03/2021 Getbusy PLC (GETB)
03/03/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)
04/03/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
04/03/2021 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
04/03/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
04/03/2021 Hutchison China Meditech Limited (HCM)
04/03/2021 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
04/03/2021 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
04/03/2021 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)
04/03/2021 Tyman PLC (TYMN)
04/03/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
04/03/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
04/03/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
04/03/2021 William Hill PLC (WMH)
04/03/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
04/03/2021 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)
04/03/2021 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
04/03/2021 Entain PLC (ENT)
04/03/2021 Franchise Brands PLC (FRAN)
05/03/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
05/03/2021 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG)
08/03/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
08/03/2021 Rhi Magnesita N.V. (RHIM)
08/03/2021 Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE)
08/03/2021 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)
08/03/2021 Pearson PLC (PSON)
08/03/2021 Clarkson PLC (CKN)
08/03/2021 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
09/03/2021 Stv Group PLC (STVG)
09/03/2021 Vectura Group PLC (VEC)
09/03/2021 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)
09/03/2021 Tp Icap Group PLC (TCAP)
09/03/2021 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)
09/03/2021 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)
09/03/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
09/03/2021 Forterra PLC (FORT)
09/03/2021 Costain Group PLC (COST)
09/03/2021 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
09/03/2021 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
09/03/2021 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)
09/03/2021 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
09/03/2021 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
09/03/2021 M&G PLC (MNG)
09/03/2021 Menzies(John) PLC (MNZS)
09/03/2021 Lsl Property Services PLC (LSL)
09/03/2021 Keller Group PLC (KLR)
09/03/2021 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
09/03/2021 Itv PLC (ITV)
09/03/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
AGM / EGM
02/03/2021 Jpmorgan Russian Securities PLC (JRS)
02/03/2021 Redx Pharma Plc (REDX)
02/03/2021 Mountfield Group PLC (MOGP)
02/03/2021 River And Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (RMMC)
03/03/2021 Gunsynd PLC (GUN)
03/03/2021 Property Franchise Group PLC (The) (TPFG)
03/03/2021 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)
04/03/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy Vct 2 Plc Ord 0.1p (GV2O)
04/03/2021 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)
04/03/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Plc (GV1O)
04/03/2021 Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC (EOG)
04/03/2021 Eco Animal Health Group PLC (EAH)
04/03/2021 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
05/03/2021 Mila Resources Plc (MILA)
05/03/2021 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
05/03/2021 Argo Blockchain PLC (ARB)
05/03/2021 Avation PLC (AVAP)
08/03/2021 Chamberlin PLC (CMH)
08/03/2021 Chrysalis Investments Limited (CHRY)
08/03/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
08/03/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
09/03/2021 Ecofin Global Utilities And Infrastructure Trust PLC (EGL)
09/03/2021 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)
Trading Statement
09/03/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
Ex-Dividend
04/03/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
04/03/2021 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)
04/03/2021 Scottish American Investment Co. PLC (SAIN)
04/03/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
04/03/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
04/03/2021 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
04/03/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
04/03/2021 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)
04/03/2021 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)
04/03/2021 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR)
04/03/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)
04/03/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
04/03/2021 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)
04/03/2021 Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC (BKG)
04/03/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
04/03/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
04/03/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
04/03/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
04/03/2021 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
04/03/2021 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
04/03/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
05/03/2021 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
05/03/2021 Jpmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLC (JCH)
05/03/2021 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
05/03/2021 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)
05/03/2021 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)
05/03/2021 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
05/03/2021 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
05/03/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
