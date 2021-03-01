Interim Result

02/03/2021 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)

02/03/2021 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)

02/03/2021 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)

02/03/2021 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)

02/03/2021 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)

04/03/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)

08/03/2021 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)

08/03/2021 Abcam PLC (ABC)

09/03/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)

09/03/2021 (ABDX)

11/03/2021 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)

11/03/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)

11/03/2021 Volution Group PLC (FAN)

16/03/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)

16/03/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)

16/03/2021 Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (EYE)

16/03/2021 Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT)

16/03/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)

19/03/2021 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)



Final Result

02/03/2021 Signature Aviation PLC (SIG)

02/03/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)

02/03/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)

02/03/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)

02/03/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)

02/03/2021 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)

02/03/2021 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)

02/03/2021 Uniphar PLC (UPR)

02/03/2021 Rotork PLC (ROR)

02/03/2021 Weir Group PLC (WEIR)

02/03/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)

03/03/2021 Nichols PLC (NICL)

03/03/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)

03/03/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)

03/03/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)

03/03/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)

03/03/2021 Getbusy PLC (GETB)

04/03/2021 Franchise Brands PLC (FRAN)

04/03/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)

04/03/2021 Entain PLC (ENT)

04/03/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)

04/03/2021 William Hill PLC (WMH)

04/03/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)

04/03/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)

04/03/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)

04/03/2021 Tyman PLC (TYMN)

04/03/2021 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)

04/03/2021 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)

04/03/2021 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)

04/03/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)

04/03/2021 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)

04/03/2021 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)

04/03/2021 Hutchison China Meditech Limited (HCM)

04/03/2021 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)

05/03/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)

05/03/2021 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG)

08/03/2021 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)

08/03/2021 Pearson PLC (PSON)

08/03/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)

08/03/2021 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)

08/03/2021 Clarkson PLC (CKN)

08/03/2021 Rhi Magnesita N.V. (RHIM)

08/03/2021 Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE)

09/03/2021 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)

09/03/2021 Stv Group PLC (STVG)

09/03/2021 Costain Group PLC (COST)

09/03/2021 Menzies(John) PLC (MNZS)

09/03/2021 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)

09/03/2021 Lsl Property Services PLC (LSL)

09/03/2021 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)

09/03/2021 M&G PLC (MNG)

09/03/2021 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)

09/03/2021 Tp Icap Group PLC (TCAP)

09/03/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)

09/03/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)

09/03/2021 Forterra PLC (FORT)

09/03/2021 Keller Group PLC (KLR)

09/03/2021 Vectura Group PLC (VEC)

09/03/2021 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)

09/03/2021 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)

09/03/2021 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)

09/03/2021 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)

09/03/2021 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)

09/03/2021 Itv PLC (ITV)

10/03/2021 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)

10/03/2021 National Express Group PLC (NEX)

10/03/2021 Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM)

10/03/2021 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)

10/03/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)

10/03/2021 Tullow Oil PLC (TLW)

10/03/2021 Ip Group PLC (IPO)

10/03/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)

10/03/2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)

10/03/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)

10/03/2021 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)

10/03/2021 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)

10/03/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)

10/03/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)

10/03/2021 Ibstock PLC (IBST)

11/03/2021 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)

11/03/2021 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)

11/03/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)

11/03/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)

11/03/2021 Volution Group PLC (FAN)

11/03/2021 Savills PLC (SVS)

11/03/2021 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)

11/03/2021 Just Group PLC (JUST)

11/03/2021 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)

11/03/2021 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)

11/03/2021 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)

11/03/2021 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)

11/03/2021 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)

11/03/2021 Gresham House PLC (GHE)

11/03/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)

11/03/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)

11/03/2021 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd (OCI)

12/03/2021 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)

12/03/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)

16/03/2021 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)

16/03/2021 Stv Group PLC (STVG)

16/03/2021 Bango PLC (BGO)

16/03/2021 Bakkavor Group PLC (BAKK)

16/03/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)

16/03/2021 Unite Group PLC (UTG)

16/03/2021 Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (BGS)

16/03/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)

16/03/2021 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)

16/03/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)

16/03/2021 Elementis PLC (ELM)

16/03/2021 Greggs PLC (GRG)

16/03/2021 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)

16/03/2021 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)

16/03/2021 Polypipe Group PLC (PLP)

16/03/2021 The Simplybiz Group PLC (SBIZ)

16/03/2021 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)

17/03/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)

17/03/2021 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)

17/03/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)

17/03/2021 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)

17/03/2021 Kape Technologies PLC (KAPE)

17/03/2021 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)

17/03/2021 Anpario PLC (ANP)

17/03/2021 Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)

17/03/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)

18/03/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)

18/03/2021 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)

18/03/2021 Capital Limited (CAPD)

18/03/2021 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)

18/03/2021 Restore PLC (RST)

18/03/2021 Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)

18/03/2021 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)

18/03/2021 Empresaria Group PLC (EMR)

18/03/2021 S4 Capital PLC (SFOR)

18/03/2021 Eve Sleep PLC (EVE)

18/03/2021 Curtis Banks Group PLC (CBP)

19/03/2021 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)



AGM / EGM

02/03/2021 Redx Pharma Plc (REDX)

02/03/2021 Jpmorgan Russian Securities PLC (JRS)

02/03/2021 River And Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (RMMC)

02/03/2021 Mountfield Group PLC (MOGP)

03/03/2021 Gunsynd PLC (GUN)

03/03/2021 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)

03/03/2021 Property Franchise Group PLC (The) (TPFG)

04/03/2021 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)

04/03/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Plc (GV1O)

04/03/2021 Eco Animal Health Group PLC (EAH)

04/03/2021 Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC (EOG)

04/03/2021 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)

04/03/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy Vct 2 Plc Ord 0.1p (GV2O)

05/03/2021 Mila Resources Plc (MILA)

05/03/2021 Avation PLC (AVAP)

05/03/2021 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)

05/03/2021 Argo Blockchain PLC (ARB)

08/03/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)

08/03/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)

08/03/2021 Chamberlin PLC (CMH)

08/03/2021 Chrysalis Investments Limited (CHRY)

09/03/2021 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)

09/03/2021 Ecofin Global Utilities And Infrastructure Trust PLC (EGL)

10/03/2021 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)

10/03/2021 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)

10/03/2021 Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC (INSP)

10/03/2021 Northamber PLC (NAR)

10/03/2021 Union Jack Oil PLC (UJO)

10/03/2021 Blackrock Income And Growth Investment Trust PLC (BRIG)

10/03/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)

10/03/2021 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)

11/03/2021 Vela Technologies PLC (VELA)

11/03/2021 Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB)

11/03/2021 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)

12/03/2021 Autins Group PLC (AUTG)

15/03/2021 Hardide PLC (HDD)

15/03/2021 Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG)

16/03/2021 Blackrock Energy And Resources Income Trust PLC (BERI)

16/03/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)

16/03/2021 Starvest PLC (SVE)

16/03/2021 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)

17/03/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)

17/03/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)

17/03/2021 Aura Energy Limited (AURA)

18/03/2021 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)

18/03/2021 BigDish PLC (DISH)

18/03/2021 Drum Income Plus Reit Plc (DRIP)

18/03/2021 Signature Aviation PLC (SIG)

18/03/2021 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)

18/03/2021 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)

18/03/2021 4D Pharma PLC (DDDD)

18/03/2021 Idox PLC (IDOX)

18/03/2021 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)



Trading Statement

09/03/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)

11/03/2021 Ig Group Holdings PLC (IGG)

18/03/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)

19/03/2021 Investec PLC (INVP)



Ex-Dividend

04/03/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)

04/03/2021 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)

04/03/2021 Scottish American Investment Co. PLC (SAIN)

04/03/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)

04/03/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)

04/03/2021 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)

04/03/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)

04/03/2021 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)

04/03/2021 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)

04/03/2021 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR)

04/03/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)

04/03/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)

04/03/2021 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)

04/03/2021 Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC (BKG)

04/03/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)

04/03/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)

04/03/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)

04/03/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)

04/03/2021 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)

04/03/2021 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)

04/03/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

05/03/2021 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)

05/03/2021 Jpmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLC (JCH)

05/03/2021 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)

05/03/2021 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)

05/03/2021 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)

05/03/2021 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)

05/03/2021 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)

05/03/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com