CA

01/03/2021 14:30 manufacturing PMI


CH

01/03/2021 07:30 retail sales
01/03/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI


CN

01/03/2021 03:15 manufacturing PMI


DE

01/03/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI
01/03/2021 13:00 CPI


ES

01/03/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI


EU

01/03/2021 09:00 manufacturing PMI


FR

01/03/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI


IE

01/03/2021 01:01 manufacturing PMI
01/03/2021 11:00 retail sales


IT

01/03/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
01/03/2021 10:00 CPI
01/03/2021 11:00 GDP yearly data


JP

01/03/2021 00:30 manufacturing PMI
01/03/2021 05:00 auto sales
01/03/2021 23:30 labour force survey
01/03/2021 23:50 monetary base
01/03/2021 23:50 quarterly financial statements statistics of corporations


UK

01/03/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit manufacturing PMI
01/03/2021 09:30 money and credit


US

01/03/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/03/2021 15:00 construction spending
01/03/2021 15:00 ISM manufacturing PMI

