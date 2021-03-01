StockMarketWire.com - Supermarket group Morrisons extended a wholesale supply agreement with convenience store chain McColl's Retail, the companies said on Monday.
As part of the agreement, 300 McColl's convenience stores would be converted to the Morrisons Daily format over the next three years.
The stores would offer the full Morrisons convenience range and be branded Morrisons Daily, but would continue to be owned and operated by McColl's.
'This roll-out follows over 30 successful McColl's to Morrisons Daily conversions in recent months,' Morrisons said.
McColl's said the Morrisons Daily stores had consistently delivered the strongest like-for-like sales performance within the McColl's estate.
The companies also had extended their partnership by a further three years, with Morrisons now to act as McColl's sole wholesale supplier out to 2027.
Morrison's currently supplied over 1,200 McColl's stores, including over 230 of its biggest convenience stores.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
