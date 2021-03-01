StockMarketWire.com - Precious metal miner Polymetal International said its reserves estimates had risen 10% in calendar 2020, driven by initial estimates at its Kyzyl and Voro projects, in Kazakhstan and Russia, respectively.
Ore reserves for the year through December had increased to 27.9 million ounces of gold equivalent.
Polymetal said the contributions from Kyzyl and Voro had more than compensated for depletion and ownership dilution at the Veduga project.
"We delivered maiden reserve estimates at several of our projects resulting in a substantial increase in total group ore reserves,' chief executive Vitaly Nesis said.
'This year we are going to significantly advance our greenfield exploration with the aim of extending resource base at a relatively low finding cost.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: