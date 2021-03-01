StockMarketWire.com - industrial and electronics products maker Electrocomponents said it had acquired Liscombe, a supplier of high-risk hand protection and PPE products to industrial blue-chip customers in the UK and the Netherlands, for £11 million.
The combination would enable the group to capture a 'greater share of wallet with existing customers and establish a meaningful presence in a product category in which we anticipate attractive underlying growth over the long term,' the company said.
The £11 million consideration would be financed out of the company's existing debt facilities.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
