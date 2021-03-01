StockMarketWire.com - Transport analytics group Tracsis said it had acquired transport consultancy business Flash Forward Consulting for £2.5 million.
The acquisition cost included £1.5 million plus a further cash payment of about £1 million reflecting the net current asset position of the business.
London-based Flash Forward Consulting was established in 2012 and operated predominantly across the rail and bus sectors.
Tracsis also announced that its new Tracsis branding would now apply to all business units, ensuring that all parts of the company shared a consistent brand identity.
The company said it also was creating a new business unit called Tracsis Transport Consultancy, comprising its existing rail consulting and passenger analytics businesses with Flash Forward Consulting.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
