StockMarketWire.com - Gas exploration and development company Energean said its subsidiary, Energean Israel Finance, launched a US$2.5 billion aggregate principal amount offering of four tranches of senior secured notes, which were expected to mature in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2031.
The net proceeds from the proposed offering were expected to be used to repay US$1.45 billion project finance facility and a US$700 million term loan, replace the existing undrawn amounts available under those facilities, and fund certain reserve accounts, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: