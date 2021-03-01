StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company 4D pharma said it had appointed John Beck as chief financial Officer.
Most recently Beck was the senior vice president, finance and CFO of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from May 2018 to May 2020, where he oversaw its successful merger with Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.
At 8:31am: [LON:DDDD] 4d Pharma Plc Ord 0.25p share price was 0p at 95.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
