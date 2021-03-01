StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene Health said its secured a $1.5 million supply agreement with a large US clinical laboratory group.
The agreement, spanning five years, granted the partner non-exclusive access to Yourgene's Ranger technology, gained as part of the acquisition of Coastal Genomics in August 2020.
At 9:08am: [LON:YGEN] share price was 0p at 16.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: