StockMarketWire.com - Professional services group Parity said it had won new contracts amounting to an estimated £0.4 million in net revenue during the financial year.
They included work with a retailer to help connect it with data and digital resources to support its transformation and growth plans across UK and Europe.
Partnerships also were struck with IFS and Cedar Bay to supply skilled data and digital resources.
In addition, Parity had extended an engagement with human resources platform specialist Resilience Engine and won a separate contract to supply data talent for NHS Digital projects.
At 9:23am: [LON:PTY] Parity Group PLC share price was 0p at 7.38p
