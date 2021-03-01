StockMarketWire.com - Leak detection group Water Intelligence said it had secured two contracts in the insurance sector.
The company had signed and launched another national contract between its American Leak Detection subsidiary and a 'leading' insurance company in the US.
It also had broadened an existing national account, both to add repair solutions and to create a multi-year framework.
'Water-related claims are one of the largest sources of claims for the insurance market in the US,' Water Intelligence said.
'Accordingly, market demand for ALD's precision leak detection and repair solutions is expected to increase further, particularly in the aftermath of extreme weather conditions in the southern part of the US during February, especially Texas and Oklahoma.'
