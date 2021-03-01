StockMarketWire.com - Egdon Resources said it filed an application for planning permission to carry out a drilling operation at the Biscathorpe project in Lincolnshire.
The application was accompanied by an environmental statement.
The planning application would now be validated before Lincolnshire County Council commences consultation on the proposals.
Upon consent from the council, the Biscathorpe-2Z side-track conventional appraisal well 'could potentially be drilled in H2 2021,' the company said.
At 9:33am: [LON:EDR] Egdon Resources PLC share price was 0p at 1.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
