StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Curzon Energy said its existing exclusivity period with Poseidon Enhanced was extended through 1 April 2021.
Under the terms of the agreement initially announced on 3 February 2021, the companies continue to conduct due diligence on each other relating to a proposed reverse takeover of Curzon by Poseidon Enhanced.
The takeover is conditional on obtaining required regulatory approvals from the FCA and its primary market functions, among other matters.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
