StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Union Jack Oil said it had completed its planned acquisition of a further 15% economic interest in the Biscathorpe project.
The deal was completed on terms originally announced on 18 January, with Union Jack now holding a 45% interest in the PEDL253 licence.
At 9:47am: [LON:UJO] Union Jack Oil Plc share price was 0p at 0.15p
