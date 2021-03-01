StockMarketWire.com - Location data group 1Spatial said it expected its annual results to beat market expectations following a strong showing in the second half.
Revenue for the year through January was seen rising slightly to £24 million, up from £23.4 million year-on-year.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were expected 'in excess of £3.2 million', compared to £3.2 million year-on-year.
'The board is confident that the group's progress over the last year is set to continue in the coming year,' 1Spatial said.
'Nevertheless, the board remains cautious in managing potential risks resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.'
