StockMarketWire.com - FastForward Innovations invested approximately £17,215 as part of a £13 million placing at a price of 5 pence undertaken by Cellular Goods, a maker of biosynthetic-cannabinoids-based consumer products.
Cellular Goods commenced trading on the London Stock Exchange on 26 February 2021.
Cellular Goods is initially focus on two product verticals: premium skincare and topical athletic recovery products to be launched from this autumn.
At 10:02am: [LON:FFWD] Fastforward Innovations Ltd share price was 0p at 7.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
