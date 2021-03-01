StockMarketWire.com - Commerce company Bango said Carolyn Rand had stepped down as chief financial officer role.
The company appointed Matthew Jonathan Garner to replace Rand as CFO.
Matt Garner joined Bango from Global Invacom, a satellite communications technology, where he held the role of CFO for seven years.
At 10:05am: [LON:BGO] Bango PLC share price was 0p at 172p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
