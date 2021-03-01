StockMarketWire.com - Bunzl has confirmed a final dividend of 38.3p for the year ended December 31, 2020.
The dividend, which is subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming AGM, will be paid on July 1, 2021 to those members on the register at the close of business on May 21, 2021.
The ex-dividend date will be May 20, 2021.
Bunzl also operates a dividend reinvestment plan and the latest date for receipt of elections is 5.00p.m. (UK time) on June 10, 2021.
At 1:05pm: [LON:BNZL] Bunzl PLC share price was 0p at 2440p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: